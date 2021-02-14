CNO FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:CNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group last posted its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.08 billion during the quarter. Its quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. CNO Financial Group has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. CNO Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNO FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNO)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNO Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CNO Financial Group stock.

ACADIA REALTY TRUST (NYSE:AKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust last announced its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.35. Acadia Realty Trust has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.1. Acadia Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACADIA REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AKR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acadia Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Acadia Realty Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AKR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SHUTTERSTOCK (NYSE:SSTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.9. Shutterstock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHUTTERSTOCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SSTK)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shutterstock in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shutterstock stock.

EXCELLON RESOURCES (NYSE:EXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Excellon Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

