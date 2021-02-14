QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.2. QIAGEN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QIAGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QGEN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QIAGEN in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” QIAGEN stock.

QIAGEN

CAMECO (NYSE:CCJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Cameco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMECO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCJ)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cameco in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cameco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCJ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cameco

YETI (NYSE:YETI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YETI)

YETI last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.6. YETI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YETI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YETI)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for YETI in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” YETI stock.

YETI

MY SIZE (NASDAQ:MYSZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. My Size has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MY SIZE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for My Size in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” My Size stock.

My Size