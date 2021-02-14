Earnings results for Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11.

Yalla Group last announced its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $33.83 million during the quarter. Yalla Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Yalla Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yalla Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group does not currently pay a dividend. Yalla Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

In the past three months, Yalla Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA



