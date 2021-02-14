Earnings results for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.97.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.17. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.95%. The high price target for ZNTL is $75.00 and the low price target for ZNTL is $41.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

In the past three months, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $39,659,887.00 in company stock. 67.13% of the stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL



Earnings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.69) to ($2.90) per share.

