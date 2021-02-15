Earnings results for Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01.

Abraxas Petroleum last released its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10 million. Abraxas Petroleum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Abraxas Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abraxas Petroleum in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Abraxas Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

In the past three months, Abraxas Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Abraxas Petroleum is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS



Earnings for Abraxas Petroleum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.06 per share. Abraxas Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 0.33. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here