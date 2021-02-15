Earnings results for Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Acacia Communications last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.2. Acacia Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acacia Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.13%. The high price target for ACIA is $115.00 and the low price target for ACIA is $90.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Acacia Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

In the past three months, Acacia Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,806,982.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Acacia Communications is held by insiders. 85.55% of the stock of Acacia Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA



Earnings for Acacia Communications are expected to grow by 19.72% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $2.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Acacia Communications is 72.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of Acacia Communications is 72.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.69. Acacia Communications has a P/B Ratio of 8.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

