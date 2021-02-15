Earnings results for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9300000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6400000000000001.

Advance Auto Parts last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Its revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has generated $8.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Advance Auto Parts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Advance Auto Parts will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Advance Auto Parts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.59%. The high price target for AAP is $190.00 and the low price target for AAP is $107.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Advance Auto Parts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.91, Advance Auto Parts has a forecasted downside of 0.6% from its current price of $152.81. Advance Auto Parts has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts has a dividend yield of 0.65%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Advance Auto Parts has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Advance Auto Parts is 12.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Advance Auto Parts will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.28% next year. This indicates that Advance Auto Parts will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

In the past three months, Advance Auto Parts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Advance Auto Parts is held by insiders. 93.86% of the stock of Advance Auto Parts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP



Earnings for Advance Auto Parts are expected to grow by 13.54% in the coming year, from $8.57 to $9.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Advance Auto Parts is 22.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Advance Auto Parts is 22.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.52. Advance Auto Parts has a PEG Ratio of 1.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Advance Auto Parts has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

