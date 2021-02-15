Earnings results for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Agilent Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.6. Agilent Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Agilent Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agilent Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.91%. The high price target for A is $132.00 and the low price target for A is $30.70. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.61%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Agilent Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Agilent Technologies is 23.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Agilent Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.80% next year. This indicates that Agilent Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

In the past three months, Agilent Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,830,701.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A



Earnings for Agilent Technologies are expected to grow by 13.08% in the coming year, from $3.67 to $4.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Agilent Technologies is 55.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Agilent Technologies is 55.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.81. Agilent Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Agilent Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 8.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

