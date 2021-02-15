Earnings results for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Analyst Opinion on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Campus Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.07%. The high price target for ACC is $49.00 and the low price target for ACC is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Campus Communities has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.13, American Campus Communities has a forecasted downside of 3.1% from its current price of $43.46. American Campus Communities has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.29%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. American Campus Communities has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Campus Communities is 77.69%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, American Campus Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 91.26% in the coming year. This indicates that American Campus Communities may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

In the past three months, American Campus Communities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of American Campus Communities is held by insiders. 96.69% of the stock of American Campus Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC



Earnings for American Campus Communities are expected to grow by 6.74% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of American Campus Communities is 85.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of American Campus Communities is 85.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.15. American Campus Communities has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. American Campus Communities has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

