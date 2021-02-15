Earnings results for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

American Water Works last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Its revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.3. American Water Works has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Water Works in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.98%. The high price target for AWK is $184.00 and the low price target for AWK is $111.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Water Works has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $147.17, American Water Works has a forecasted downside of 9.0% from its current price of $161.69. American Water Works has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

American Water Works has a dividend yield of 1.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Water Works has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Water Works is 60.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Water Works will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.76% next year. This indicates that American Water Works will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, American Water Works insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of American Water Works is held by insiders. 82.29% of the stock of American Water Works is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for American Water Works are expected to grow by 8.97% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $4.25 per share. The P/E ratio of American Water Works is 44.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of American Water Works is 44.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.77. American Water Works has a PEG Ratio of 4.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Water Works has a P/B Ratio of 4.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

