Earnings results for APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29.

APi Group last released its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $953 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.21 million. Its revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. APi Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on APi Group (NYSE:APG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for APi Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.35%. The high price target for APG is $21.00 and the low price target for APG is $17.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

APi Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, APi Group has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $18.89. APi Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group does not currently pay a dividend. APi Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: APi Group (NYSE:APG)

In the past three months, APi Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of APi Group is held by insiders. 77.48% of the stock of APi Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of APi Group (NYSE:APG



Earnings for APi Group are expected to grow by 14.16% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.29 per share.

