Earnings results for Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Applied UV last issued its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.56 million during the quarter. Applied UV has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Applied UV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied UV in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV does not currently pay a dividend. Applied UV does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

In the past three months, Applied UV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Applied UV is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI



Earnings for Applied UV are expected to decrease by -65.52% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.10 per share.

More latest stories: here