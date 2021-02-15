Earnings results for Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Ark Restaurants last announced its earnings results on December 21st, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ark Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Ark Restaurants does not currently pay a dividend. Ark Restaurants does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ark Restaurants insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.19% of the stock of Ark Restaurants is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.93% of the stock of Ark Restaurants is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Ark Restaurants is -14.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ark Restaurants is -14.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ark Restaurants has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

