Earnings results for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Analyst Opinion on AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AutoNation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.75%. The high price target for AN is $79.00 and the low price target for AN is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation does not currently pay a dividend. AutoNation does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

In the past three months, AutoNation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,594,559.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of AutoNation is held by insiders. 63.36% of the stock of AutoNation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AutoNation (NYSE:AN



Earnings for AutoNation are expected to decrease by -0.15% in the coming year, from $6.73 to $6.72 per share. The P/E ratio of AutoNation is 17.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of AutoNation is 17.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.52. AutoNation has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AutoNation has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

