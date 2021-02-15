Earnings results for Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Black Knight last released its earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Black Knight has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.9. Black Knight has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Black Knight will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Black Knight in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.08%. The high price target for BKI is $110.00 and the low price target for BKI is $81.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Black Knight has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.21, Black Knight has a forecasted upside of 10.1% from its current price of $87.40. Black Knight has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight does not currently pay a dividend. Black Knight does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

In the past three months, Black Knight insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $299,951.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Black Knight is held by insiders. 89.70% of the stock of Black Knight is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI



Earnings for Black Knight are expected to grow by 16.30% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Black Knight is 57.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Black Knight is 57.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.88. Black Knight has a PEG Ratio of 4.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Black Knight has a P/B Ratio of 6.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here