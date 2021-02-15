Earnings results for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.43%. The high price target for BYD is $60.00 and the low price target for BYD is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Boyd Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

In the past three months, Boyd Gaming insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,554,474.00 in company stock. Only 29.08% of the stock of Boyd Gaming is held by insiders. 69.14% of the stock of Boyd Gaming is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD



Earnings for Boyd Gaming are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Boyd Gaming is -93.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Boyd Gaming is -93.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Boyd Gaming has a PEG Ratio of 2.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Boyd Gaming has a P/B Ratio of 4.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

