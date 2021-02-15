Earnings results for CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

CEVA last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business earned $25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CEVA has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,987.0. CEVA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. CEVA will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CEVA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.39%. The high price target for CEVA is $60.00 and the low price target for CEVA is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CEVA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.33, CEVA has a forecasted downside of 29.4% from its current price of $69.87. CEVA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA does not currently pay a dividend. CEVA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

In the past three months, CEVA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.81% of the stock of CEVA is held by insiders. 85.90% of the stock of CEVA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA



Earnings for CEVA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of CEVA is 6,987.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of CEVA is 6,987.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.69. CEVA has a PEG Ratio of 23.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CEVA has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

