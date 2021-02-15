Earnings results for Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources LP is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Dividend Strength: Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Ciner Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

In the past three months, Ciner Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.25% of the stock of Ciner Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR



The P/E ratio of Ciner Resources is 16.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.11. The P/E ratio of Ciner Resources is 16.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.10. Ciner Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

