Earnings results for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6600000000000001.

Analyst Opinion on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ecolab in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $203.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.47%. The high price target for ECL is $250.00 and the low price target for ECL is $152.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab has a dividend yield of 0.89%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ecolab has been increasing its dividend for 36 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ecolab is 32.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ecolab will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.57% next year. This indicates that Ecolab will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

In the past three months, Ecolab insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $42,441,256.00 in company stock. Only 1.22% of the stock of Ecolab is held by insiders. 73.58% of the stock of Ecolab is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL



Earnings for Ecolab are expected to grow by 30.27% in the coming year, from $4.03 to $5.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Ecolab is -59.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ecolab is -59.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ecolab has a PEG Ratio of 3.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ecolab has a P/B Ratio of 7.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

