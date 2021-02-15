Earnings results for EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EnLink Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.16%. The high price target for ENLC is $7.00 and the low price target for ENLC is $2.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.56%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. EnLink Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EnLink Midstream is 271.43%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, EnLink Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 950.00% in the coming year. This indicates that EnLink Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

In the past three months, EnLink Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of EnLink Midstream is held by insiders. Only 34.77% of the stock of EnLink Midstream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC



Earnings for EnLink Midstream are expected to decrease by -89.47% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of EnLink Midstream is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EnLink Midstream is -1.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EnLink Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

