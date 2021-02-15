Earnings results for Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22.

Esports Entertainment Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Esports Entertainment Group has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Esports Entertainment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Dividend Strength: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group does not currently pay a dividend. Esports Entertainment Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

In the past three months, Esports Entertainment Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.62% of the stock of Esports Entertainment Group is held by insiders. Only 1.00% of the stock of Esports Entertainment Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL



Earnings for Esports Entertainment Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Esports Entertainment Group is -25.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Esports Entertainment Group has a P/B Ratio of 16.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

