Earnings results for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exact Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.47, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.96%. The high price target for EXAS is $226.00 and the low price target for EXAS is $70.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Exact Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

In the past three months, Exact Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,545,605.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Exact Sciences is held by insiders. 90.39% of the stock of Exact Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS



Earnings for Exact Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($1.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Exact Sciences is -70.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Exact Sciences is -70.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Exact Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 8.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

