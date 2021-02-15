Earnings results for Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Exelon last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business earned $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Its revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Exelon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exelon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.79%. The high price target for EXC is $56.00 and the low price target for EXC is $36.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon pays a meaningful dividend of 3.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Exelon does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Exelon is 47.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Exelon will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.04% next year. This indicates that Exelon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

In the past three months, Exelon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Exelon is held by insiders. 76.59% of the stock of Exelon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC



Earnings for Exelon are expected to decrease by -5.16% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $2.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Exelon is 17.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Exelon is 17.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.77. Exelon has a PEG Ratio of 5.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Exelon has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

