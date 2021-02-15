Earnings results for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Expeditors International of Washington has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Expeditors International of Washington has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Expeditors International of Washington in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.46%. The high price target for EXPD is $97.00 and the low price target for EXPD is $63.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Expeditors International of Washington has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.71, Expeditors International of Washington has a forecasted downside of 17.5% from its current price of $96.58. Expeditors International of Washington has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Expeditors International of Washington has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Expeditors International of Washington is 30.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Expeditors International of Washington will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.26% next year. This indicates that Expeditors International of Washington will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

In the past three months, Expeditors International of Washington insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,414,532.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Expeditors International of Washington is held by insiders. 91.17% of the stock of Expeditors International of Washington is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD



Earnings for Expeditors International of Washington are expected to decrease by -0.50% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $3.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Expeditors International of Washington is 25.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.34. The P/E ratio of Expeditors International of Washington is 25.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.41. Expeditors International of Washington has a P/B Ratio of 7.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here