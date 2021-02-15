Earnings results for FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Fonar Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

FONAR last issued its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter. FONAR has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. FONAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

FONAR does not currently pay a dividend. FONAR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, FONAR insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.58% of the stock of FONAR is held by insiders. 62.09% of the stock of FONAR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of FONAR is 17.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.11. The P/E ratio of FONAR is 17.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.04. FONAR has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

