Earnings results for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genworth Financial in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Genworth Financial.

Dividend Strength: Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Genworth Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

In the past three months, Genworth Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Genworth Financial is held by insiders. 67.22% of the stock of Genworth Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW



The P/E ratio of Genworth Financial is -20.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genworth Financial is -20.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genworth Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.14. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here