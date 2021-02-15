Earnings results for Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Great Elm Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Great Elm Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $16.66 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Great Elm Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Dividend Strength: Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Great Elm Group does not currently pay a dividend. Great Elm Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

In the past three months, Great Elm Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.80% of the stock of Great Elm Group is held by insiders. 45.19% of the stock of Great Elm Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG



The P/E ratio of Great Elm Group is -5.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Great Elm Group is -5.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Great Elm Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

