Earnings results for Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Greenpro Capital last issued its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Greenpro Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Dividend Strength: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Greenpro Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

In the past three months, Greenpro Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $176,200.00 in company stock. 68.81% of the stock of Greenpro Capital is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.02% of the stock of Greenpro Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ



Greenpro Capital has a P/B Ratio of 47.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here