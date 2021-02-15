Earnings results for Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Harbor Custom Development last released its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $7.81 million during the quarter. Harbor Custom Development has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Harbor Custom Development has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Dividend Strength: Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development does not currently pay a dividend. Harbor Custom Development does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

In the past three months, Harbor Custom Development insiders have sold 262.07% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $105,000.00 in company stock and sold $380,171.00 in company stock. 52.60% of the stock of Harbor Custom Development is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.69% of the stock of Harbor Custom Development is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI



