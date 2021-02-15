Earnings results for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34.

Heat Biologics last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Heat Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heat Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.29%. The high price target for HTBX is $40.00 and the low price target for HTBX is $4.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heat Biologics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, Heat Biologics has a forecasted upside of 63.3% from its current price of $11.84. Heat Biologics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. Heat Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

In the past three months, Heat Biologics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $106,403.00 in company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of Heat Biologics is held by insiders. 49.84% of the stock of Heat Biologics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX



Earnings for Heat Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($1.07) per share. Heat Biologics has a P/B Ratio of 4.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

