Earnings results for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IAA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.21%. The high price target for IAA is $65.00 and the low price target for IAA is $39.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IAA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.50, IAA has a forecasted downside of 14.2% from its current price of $62.36. IAA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA does not currently pay a dividend. IAA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IAA (NYSE:IAA)

In the past three months, IAA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of IAA is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of IAA (NYSE:IAA



Earnings for IAA are expected to grow by 23.49% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of IAA is 47.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of IAA is 47.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 76.88. IAA has a PEG Ratio of 4.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

