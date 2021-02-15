Earnings results for India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

India Globalization Capital last posted its earnings results on November 20th, 2020. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. India Globalization Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

India Globalization Capital does not currently pay a dividend. India Globalization Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, India Globalization Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $102,000.00 in company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of India Globalization Capital is held by insiders. Only 4.91% of the stock of India Globalization Capital is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of India Globalization Capital is -11.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. India Globalization Capital has a P/B Ratio of 3.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

