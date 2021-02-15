Earnings results for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.61%. The high price target for INVH is $36.00 and the low price target for INVH is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Invitation Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.50, Invitation Homes has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $31.00. Invitation Homes has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes pays a meaningful dividend of 2.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Invitation Homes has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Invitation Homes is 54.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Invitation Homes will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.13% next year. This indicates that Invitation Homes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

In the past three months, Invitation Homes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of Invitation Homes is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH



Earnings for Invitation Homes are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Invitation Homes is 93.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Invitation Homes is 93.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.15. Invitation Homes has a PEG Ratio of 2.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Invitation Homes has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

