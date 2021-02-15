Earnings results for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Analyst Opinion on IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IPG Photonics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $207.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.93%. The high price target for IPGP is $280.00 and the low price target for IPGP is $150.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IPG Photonics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $207.55, IPG Photonics has a forecasted downside of 17.9% from its current price of $252.89. IPG Photonics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics does not currently pay a dividend. IPG Photonics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

In the past three months, IPG Photonics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,713,396.00 in company stock. Only 34.00% of the stock of IPG Photonics is held by insiders. 63.36% of the stock of IPG Photonics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP



Earnings for IPG Photonics are expected to grow by 43.44% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $4.92 per share. The P/E ratio of IPG Photonics is 128.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of IPG Photonics is 128.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.81. IPG Photonics has a P/B Ratio of 5.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

