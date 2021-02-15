Earnings results for JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

JanOne last released its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. JanOne has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. JanOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

Dividend Strength: JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne does not currently pay a dividend. JanOne does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

In the past three months, JanOne insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,569.00 in company stock. Only 16.20% of the stock of JanOne is held by insiders. Only 0.09% of the stock of JanOne is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN



JanOne has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

