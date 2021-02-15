Earnings results for Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Just Energy Group last announced its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.19. The company earned $487.56 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Just Energy Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, February 15th, 2021. Just Energy Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, February 15th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Just Energy Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.61%. The high price target for JE is $10.00 and the low price target for JE is $0.70. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Just Energy Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group does not currently pay a dividend. Just Energy Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

In the past three months, Just Energy Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.42% of the stock of Just Energy Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE



The P/E ratio of Just Energy Group is -0.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

