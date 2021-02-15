Earnings results for La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

La-Z-Boy last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm earned $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. La-Z-Boy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. La-Z-Boy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for La-Z-Boy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.58%. The high price target for LZB is $46.00 and the low price target for LZB is $37.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

La-Z-Boy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.67, La-Z-Boy has a forecasted upside of 4.6% from its current price of $40.80. La-Z-Boy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy has a dividend yield of 1.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. La-Z-Boy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of La-Z-Boy is 25.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, La-Z-Boy will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.48% next year. This indicates that La-Z-Boy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

In the past three months, La-Z-Boy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,596,560.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of La-Z-Boy is held by insiders. 91.19% of the stock of La-Z-Boy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB



Earnings for La-Z-Boy are expected to grow by 10.99% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $3.03 per share. The P/E ratio of La-Z-Boy is 24.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of La-Z-Boy is 24.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 49.11. La-Z-Boy has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

