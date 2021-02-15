Earnings results for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.08%. The high price target for LSCC is $50.00 and the low price target for LSCC is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lattice Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.71, Lattice Semiconductor has a forecasted downside of 20.1% from its current price of $48.44. Lattice Semiconductor has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. Lattice Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

In the past three months, Lattice Semiconductor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $163,175.00 in company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of Lattice Semiconductor is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC



Earnings for Lattice Semiconductor are expected to grow by 23.68% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Lattice Semiconductor is 146.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.34. The P/E ratio of Lattice Semiconductor is 146.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.81. Lattice Semiconductor has a PEG Ratio of 9.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lattice Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 19.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here