Earnings results for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8399999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Louisiana-Pacific last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business earned $795 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Louisiana-Pacific has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Louisiana-Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Louisiana-Pacific will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Louisiana-Pacific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.56%. The high price target for LPX is $50.00 and the low price target for LPX is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Louisiana-Pacific has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.57, Louisiana-Pacific has a forecasted downside of 20.6% from its current price of $43.52. Louisiana-Pacific has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend yield of 1.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Louisiana-Pacific does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 156.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Louisiana-Pacific will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.89% next year. This indicates that Louisiana-Pacific will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

In the past three months, Louisiana-Pacific insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $563,108.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Louisiana-Pacific is held by insiders. 92.87% of the stock of Louisiana-Pacific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX



Earnings for Louisiana-Pacific are expected to decrease by -8.29% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $3.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 25.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 25.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.41. Louisiana-Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 5.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

