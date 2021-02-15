Earnings results for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MediciNova in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.41%. The high price target for MNOV is $11.00 and the low price target for MNOV is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MediciNova has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, MediciNova has a forecasted upside of 72.4% from its current price of $6.38. MediciNova has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova does not currently pay a dividend. MediciNova does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

In the past three months, MediciNova insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.00% of the stock of MediciNova is held by insiders. Only 21.65% of the stock of MediciNova is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV



Earnings for MediciNova are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.45) per share. MediciNova has a P/B Ratio of 3.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

