Earnings results for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Analyst Opinion on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGM Growth Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.19%. The high price target for MGP is $37.00 and the low price target for MGP is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. MGM Growth Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 83.69%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, MGM Growth Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.00% in the coming year. This indicates that MGM Growth Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

In the past three months, MGM Growth Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of MGM Growth Properties is held by insiders. 83.18% of the stock of MGM Growth Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP



Earnings for MGM Growth Properties are expected to grow by 10.13% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 67.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.34. The P/E ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 67.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.15. MGM Growth Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

