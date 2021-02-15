Earnings results for Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

Navios Maritime Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm earned $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year. Navios Maritime Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.89%. The high price target for NMM is $20.00 and the low price target for NMM is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Navios Maritime Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Navios Maritime Partners has a forecasted upside of 16.9% from its current price of $17.11. Navios Maritime Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend yield of 1.14%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Navios Maritime Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Navios Maritime Partners is 8.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Navios Maritime Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.28% next year. This indicates that Navios Maritime Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

In the past three months, Navios Maritime Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.37% of the stock of Navios Maritime Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM



Earnings for Navios Maritime Partners are expected to grow by 449.41% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $4.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Partners is -2.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Partners is -2.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Navios Maritime Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here