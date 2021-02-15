Earnings results for Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Nemaura Medical last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Nemaura Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Nemaura Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Nemaura Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

In the past three months, Nemaura Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.10% of the stock of Nemaura Medical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.63% of the stock of Nemaura Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD



The P/E ratio of Nemaura Medical is -40.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

