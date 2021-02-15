Earnings results for Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21.

Net Element last released its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Net Element has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Net Element has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Dividend Strength: Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element does not currently pay a dividend. Net Element does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

In the past three months, Net Element insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.20% of the stock of Net Element is held by insiders. Only 10.33% of the stock of Net Element is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)



Earnings for Net Element are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($0.08) per share. Net Element has a P/B Ratio of 14.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

