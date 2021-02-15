Earnings results for NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

NMI last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. Its revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NMI has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. NMI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. NMI will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NMI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.68, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.22%. The high price target for NMIH is $38.00 and the low price target for NMIH is $18.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NMI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.68, NMI has a forecasted upside of 19.2% from its current price of $22.38. NMI has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI does not currently pay a dividend. NMI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

In the past three months, NMI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,701,668.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of NMI is held by insiders. 92.94% of the stock of NMI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH



Earnings for NMI are expected to grow by 6.83% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of NMI is 9.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.34. The P/E ratio of NMI is 9.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.15. NMI has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

