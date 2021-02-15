Earnings results for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8900000000000001.

Analyst Opinion on Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omnicom Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.24%. The high price target for OMC is $75.00 and the low price target for OMC is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Omnicom Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Omnicom Group is 42.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Omnicom Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.61% next year. This indicates that Omnicom Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

In the past three months, Omnicom Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Omnicom Group is held by insiders. 92.76% of the stock of Omnicom Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC



Earnings for Omnicom Group are expected to grow by 23.11% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $5.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Omnicom Group is 14.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Omnicom Group is 14.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.88. Omnicom Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Omnicom Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

