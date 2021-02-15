Earnings results for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

Palantir Technologies last released its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business earned $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. Its revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Palantir Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Palantir Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.49%. The high price target for PLTR is $40.00 and the low price target for PLTR is $10.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Palantir Technologies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Palantir Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

In the past three months, Palantir Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $121,858,668.00 in company stock. Only 10.13% of the stock of Palantir Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR



Earnings for Palantir Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.35) to $0.17 per share.

