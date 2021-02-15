Earnings results for PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

PC Connection last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company earned $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. PC Connection has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. PC Connection has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PC Connection in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.27%. The high price target for CNXN is $50.00 and the low price target for CNXN is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection does not currently pay a dividend. PC Connection does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

In the past three months, PC Connection insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $92,300.00 in company stock. 58.10% of the stock of PC Connection is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.02% of the stock of PC Connection is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN



Earnings for PC Connection are expected to grow by 27.40% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of PC Connection is 23.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of PC Connection is 23.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.52. PC Connection has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

