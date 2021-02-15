Earnings results for PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

Dividend Strength: PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PhenixFIN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

In the past three months, PhenixFIN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of PhenixFIN is held by insiders. Only 19.90% of the stock of PhenixFIN is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX



The P/E ratio of PhenixFIN is -1.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PhenixFIN is -1.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PhenixFIN has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here