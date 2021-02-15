Earnings results for Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.76.

Progenity last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.39. The firm earned $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Progenity has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Progenity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Progenity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.38%. The high price target for PROG is $12.00 and the low price target for PROG is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Progenity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.80, Progenity has a forecasted upside of 74.4% from its current price of $5.62. Progenity has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity does not currently pay a dividend. Progenity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

In the past three months, Progenity insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $14,356,949.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 80.60% of the stock of Progenity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.08% of the stock of Progenity is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG



Earnings for Progenity are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.79) to ($3.30) per share.

